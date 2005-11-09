Danza Rocks with Reunion

Sweeps stunts are paying off for some TV talkers.

In the wake of Tyra's best-rated episode of the season Monday--featuring the supermodel in a "fat suit"-- a Who's the Boss reunion drew season-topping ratings for the bosses' syndicated talker, The Tony Danza Show, Tuesday.

Danza drew a 1.8 rating/6 share in Nielsen overnight markets for the episode, which featured all the cast members from his popular sitcom, which aired in 1984-92.

The show did best in Orlando, where it scored a 4.5 rating/14 share on WFTV, up 61% from the same day last year.

Could it be the Disney ABC connection? Disney World is in Orlando, the new show is distributed by Disney's Buena Vista Television, and Who's the Boss aired on Disney-owned ABC (Cue up Twilight Zone theme music).