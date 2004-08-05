Danza Gets Apprentice

The Apprentice's Ereka Vetrini will be Tony Danza's daytime sidekick in Buena Vista Television's upcoming syndicated talker, The Tony Danza Show, premiering Sept. 13.

"She just pops on camera," said Janice Marinelli, president of Buena Vista Television. "She has an incredible presence and she really helps light up the stage."

Vetrini will introduce the show and discuss news and trends with Danza. She also will serve as a correspondent, hitting red carpets at premieres and awards shows. Prior to her run on The Apprentice, Vetrini was a global promotional marketing manager for Clinique, and an internal operations consultant for Estee Lauder.

