Danza-Ex Joins Tyra Talker

Telepictures today named Emmy-winning talk show producer John Redmann Executive Producer of its new syndicated talker, The Tyra Banks Show. Redmann will co-exec produce with the previously named Kerrie Moriarity.

Redmann comes to Tyra from Buena Vista's Tony Danza Show, where he was executive producer before exiting last month prior to the show’s second season.

"John will be instrumental in booking the celebrity talent and musical acts for the show,” said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, executive VP and general manager of Telepictures. “Kerrie will continue to oversee the shows that cover the real women issues that are relevant to Tyra’s generation including relationships, body image and self-esteem.”

Redmann is a five-time Emmy Award-winning producer and 16-year television industry vet, with credits that include serving as show-runner of BVT’s The Wayne Brady Show and supervising producer of The Rosie O'Donnell Show. He also has worked with Ricki Lake and Leeza Gibbons.

