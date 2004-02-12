Danza Adds Clearances

Buena Vista Television has cleared The Tony Danza Show in more than 65% of the country.

The syndicator added stations from Hearst-Argyle, Raycom, and Young Broadcasting to its list, which also includes the ABC Owned Station Group and Gannett Broadcasting stations.

The one-hour strip, which launches next fall, is cleared on a cash-plus-barter basis, with stations claiming 10½ minutes of ad time each show, leaving 3½ minutes to Buena Vista.