Danna Named WHAS Louisville GM

Linda Danna, VP and GM of KGPE Fresno, has been named president and GM of WHAS Louisville, succeeding Mark Pimentel at the Belo-owned station. Pimentel took over at Belo's KMOV St. Louis in June.

Danna starts October 15. WHAS is an ABC affiliate.

"Linda Danna is an outstanding leader who is keenly aware of the evolving media landscape and its emerging opportunities," said Peter L. Diaz, Belo's president, media operations. "She will embrace the continuously changing distribution platforms that ensure our content is delivered to audiences wherever and however they choose."

Prior to KGPE, Danna was a director of sales and interim GM at WOAI San Antonio and senior VP and GM at WWJ and WKBD in the Detroit market. She also was senior VP and GM of WUPA Atlanta and general sales manager of KTXH Houston.

Early in her career, Danna was an account executive at Belo's KHOU Houston, and at KFDM-TV, the group's former CBS affiliate in Beaumont, Texas.