Daniels Resigns At Lifetime

Lifetime Entertainment President Susanne Daniels is resigning to spend more time with her children. She will remain a consultant and help to find a successor.

The surprise move came as the network has been basking in the record-breaking success of its original Army Wives. Also developed under Daniels were unscripted series How to Look Good Naked and upcoming comedy Rita Rocks.

"We are fortunate that Susanne leaves us with great momentum and a top-notch team," said Andrea Wong, Lifetime's president and CEO.