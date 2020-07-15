PBS Kids's ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ Sets COVID Special For Aug. 17

Season five of animated show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood starts on PBS Kids Aug. 17. The season begins with an episode that touches on the pandemic. Daniel realizes he can’t hang out with all of his pals at the Neighborhood Carnival, leading to hard feelings and tough questions. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Won’t You Sing Along with Me? is a musical episode that “helps address some of the challenges and disappointments ‘little tigers’ and their families may be experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PBS Kids.

“As COVID-19 continues to pose challenges to families across the country, PBS Kids is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of children, parents, and caregivers,” said Lesli Rotenberg, chief programming executive and general manager, children’s media and education, PBS. “Learning lies at the heart of our mission, and we’ve been proud to be able to step in and offer at-home learning solutions, content and resources, like this timely special that reach kids where they are with age-appropriate lessons – especially in areas where families may have limited or no access to broadband internet.”

Five new episodes premiere that week. There are 20 episodes in the new season.

Fred Rogers Productions produces the program. “Season five of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will showcase even more relatable storylines and fresh musical strategies to help keep preschoolers learning, growing, and navigating the world around them,” said Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. “In addition to the upcoming special, the season will include episodes about sudden changes at school, separation from family members, staying safe, hospital stays, respecting one’s personal space, disappointment, generosity, and grown-ups taking care of you.”

The executive producers are Angela C. Santomero, chief creative officer at 9 Story Media Group; Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer of Fred Rogers Productions; and Vince Commisso, president & CEO, 9 Story Media Group.