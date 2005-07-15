Daniel in the Peacock's Den

NBC has ordered 13 episodes of The Book of Daniel, starring Aidan Quinn (Legends of the Fall) as a conflicted reverend and family man, for mid-season 2005-06.

NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly said the "challenging new series," which was initially in contention for the fall schedule, is NBC's first announced drama for mid-season "as we continue to seek different, out-of-the-box projects,"

The show focuses on a reverend played by Quinn as "a man of faith in this off-center world where nothing is sacred." He has a loving, but challenged relationship with his family, a stressful relationship with the church hierarchy, led by a bishop played by Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn, as well as an addiction to prescription pills. The series also contains a "contemporary Jesus" (Garret Dillahunt, Deadwood) who only appears to the reverend.

Program, from creator Jack Kenny (Titus) and Flody Suarez (8 Simple Rules), who serve as executive producers, is from Sony Pictures Television and the NBC Universal Television Studio.