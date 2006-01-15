Daniel Drops in Week Two

It its second chapter, NBC's controversial drama Book of Daniel averaged a 2.2rating/6 share in the Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo Friday night.

That is down significantly from the 2.9/9 the show recorded for its two-hour debut the Friday before.

A handful of stations have dropped the limited series--eight episodes--over content concerns with the edgy drama about a prescription-drug addicted priest and his dysfunctional family.

The top show of the night Friday was CBS drama Numbers at a 3.7/11, followed by the results show for ABC's Dancing With the Stars, which won its time period with a 3.3/10.