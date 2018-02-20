‘The Dangerous Book for Boys’ Premieres on Amazon March 30

The Dangerous Book For Boys, a family show executive produced by Bryan Cranston, premieres on Amazon March 30. Amazon will debut six episodes.

Greg Mottola, James Degus and Michael Glouberman are also on board as executive producers, with Glouberman showrunning. The show is inspired by the book of the same name, authored by Conn and Hal Iggulden.

The Dangerous Book for Boys is an Amazon Studios production with Sony Pictures Television and Moonshot Entertainment.

The series follows the McKenna family, as they cope with the untimely passing of Patrick, their patriarch and a whimsical inventor. His death has left the family reeling, but hope appears in the form of a book called The Dangerous Book for Boys that Patrick created as a handbook for his three sons.

The show’s cast includes Chris Diamantopoulos, Gabriel Bateman, Erinn Hayes, Drew Logan Powell and Kyan Zielinski.

Cranston played Walter White on the AMC series Breaking Bad. He also created dramaSneaky Pete on Amazon.