‘Sneaky Pete’ Back on Amazon March 9

Amazon drama Sneaky Pete returns for season two Friday, March 9. There are ten episodes in the new season. A co-production with Sony Pictures Television, Sneaky Pete is created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, with Cranston, Graham Yost, James Degus, Michael Dinner and Fred Golan the executive producers.

“After the tremendous critical and customer reception in its first season, we’re excited to debut another season of Sneaky Pete,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series, Amazon Studios. “Graham and his team have crafted a second season that really raises the stakes for Marius and everyone involved.”

Sneaky Pete revolves around a con man, Marius, played by Giovanna Ribisi, who left prison, only to find himself hunted by the gangster he once robbed. He assumes the identity of his old cellmate, and “reunites” with the man’s estranged family.

The cast also includes Marin Ireland, Margo Martindale, Shane McRae and Libe Barer.

In the new season, Marius is on the verge of starting fresh, when two thugs, believing he is Pete, threaten to kill the family unless he takes them to Pete’s estranged mother and the money she stole from their mysterious employer.