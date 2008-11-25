'Dancing' Keeps ABC on Track for Sweeps Win

It appears ABC's prediction Tuesday of a November sweeps victory in the key 18-49 demo was a solid one.

That was prefaced on the assumption that it would beat second-place CBS on Tuesday night with ABC's finale of Dancing With the Stars. It did, and with one more night to go looks like a lock for the demo win.

The two-hour show averaged a 4.6 rating/12 share in its first hour and a 5.6/15 in its second, but ABC needed every bit of that to average a 4.5/12 and win the night just ahead of Fox's 4.4/12, led by House at 8-9 with a 5/14 at 8-9.

That is according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS was third with a 3.2/9, followed by NBC at a 2.8/7 and The CW with a .4/1.