Dancing, Baseball Slide Into Home Plate

ABC and Fox, which aired World Series pre-game 3, shared top honors in the primetime race Tuesday night, with Dancing With the Stars giving ABC its boost. Dancing's hour and a half was the highest-rated program of the night on any network, earning a 5.3 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo.

The network's new Help Me Help You sank from its Dancing lead-in (6.0-15 from 9-9:30), earning just a 3.3/8. ABC and Fox each scored a 4.2/11 overall.

At No. 3, NBC earned a 3.3/9. Its only first-run show was Friday Night Lights, which was also its lowest-rated offering at a 2.6/7 (reruns of Law & Order: CI and Law & Order: SVU scored a 3.3/8 and 3.9/10, respectively).

CBS had the No. 4 spot with a 2.9/8 for a night of reruns (NCIS, The Unit and Criminal Minds).

The CW earned a 1.5/4 for the night. Gilmore Girls was its winner, at a 2.0/5. Veronica Mars sank from its lead-in, earning a 1.4/4.