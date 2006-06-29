Dance, Talent Tie

America wants its Talent and its Dancing, too.

In the competition between Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance and NBC’s new Simon Cowell-produced offering America’s Got Talent, neither one won or lost last night in the key 18-49 demo they went against each other from 9-10; both shows scored a 3.8 rating/11 share, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. Last week, in its series premiere, Talent trumped Dancing, earning a 4.4/13 to Dancing’s 4.0/12.

Last night, however, Talent still did beat Dancing in its last half-hour, when it earned a 4.1/12 to Dance’s 3.8/11. Dance was the winner in the first half-hour, with a 3.8/12 to Talent’s 3.5/11. From 8-9, NBC reran last week’s premiere Talent episode, which earned a 2.1/7, while Fox ran its first hour (first-run) of Dance (3.0/11).

Fox was the victor for the night with a 3.4/11 overall. NBC was second with a 2.8/9.

CBS was No. 3 with a 2.0/6. Its only first-run show was a Fabien Cousteau special on the great white shark, Shark: Mind of a Demon, from 8-9 (1.4/5). A CSI: NY rerun from 10-11 was its highest-rated show (2.5/7).

ABC was fourth with a 1.1/4 for a night of reruns (George, Freddie and Lost).

The WB and UPN were fifth and sixth with an 0.8/2 and 0.4/1, respectively.