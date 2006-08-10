Dance Leads, Comics Leave

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance was the top-rated show in prime Wednesday night, grooving its way to a 3.8 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It helped Fox to a first-place finish for the night with a 3.1/9 in the demo, but NBC was close behind with a 3.0/9 for America’s Got Talent (3.2/9) and the

Last Comic Standing season finale (2.8/9).

CBS’ talent showcase, Rock Star Supernova, lagged behind with a 2.4/8 in the demo. Those were the network’s best numbers for the night, and its final score was a 2.3/7.

ABC was fourth with a 1.9/6 for George reruns and two hours of a Primetime Medical Mystery special.

And The WB and UPN were like one network (The CW) already, both averaging an 0.7/2 for the night.