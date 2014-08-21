Dan Wilson Named WPTV News Director

Dan Wilson has been named news director at Scripps-owned WPTV West Palm Beach. He comes from sister station KNXV Phoenix, where he had been assistant news director since 2008. Prior to that he was with KVBC Las Vegas.

Wilson has been interim news director at WPTV for the past month. "He really hit the ground running earning respect from all corners of the building," said Steve Wasserman, VP and general manager, in a memo to staff.

Wilson succeeds Mike Garber, who left in July to be news director at CBS-owned KTVT-KTXA Dallas.