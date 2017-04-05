Dan Shelley Will Be Next RTDNA Executive Director

Longtime newsman Dan Shelley will become the next RTDNA executive director when Mike Cavender, the organization’s current leader, retires in September, the group announced Wednesday.

Shelley currently is secretary and treasurer of the RTDNA Foundation, which he will head as well as the association. Shelley has a long career in television, radio and digital media, holding leadership roles with iHeartMedia, Radio One, CBS Television Stations and Journal Broadcast Group.

Shelley will join the organization immediately and will oversee the development of RTDNA's Voice of the First Amendment Task Force. He will officially become executive director at the end of the group’s annual Excellence in Journalism conference on Sept. 9. Cavender will provide transition assistance to the organizations through the end of the year.