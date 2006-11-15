Dan Harris to Anchor ABC's World News Sunday

It's official. Dan Harris, New York-based correspondent for ABC News, has been named anchor of World News Sunday.

He will continue to report for the weekday World News, as well as GoodMorning America, Nightline, ABC News Digital and ABC News Radio.

The World News Sunday anchoring duties have rotated for the past year, but Harris has been the principal anchor since Terry Moran moved over to Nightline in November 2005.

Harris joined ABC as a correspondent in 2000. Before that, he was an anchor at New England Cable News.