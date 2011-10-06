Dan Forman Named WCBS Managing Editor

Dan Forman, who formerly ran the WNBC New York newsroom, has been named managing editor at WCBS New York.

Forman will work with David Friend, senior vice president of news at CBS Television Stations and the news director at WCBS, and Valerie Feder, assistant news director, on the day to day management of the WCBS news department.

"Dan is one of the most seasoned and respected news executives in New York and we are thrilled to add him to the strong team we have in place at CBS 2," Friend said. "This is another great 'get' for us and we look forward to counting on Dan to play a significant role in contributing to the ongoing success of our news department."

Forman comes from DNAinfo.com, a digital news service that covers Manhattan. Prior to that, he spent 13 years during two stints with WNBC, including one as senior vice president of news and station manager from 2002-08 -- a fairly tumultuous time at the station under owner GE. He also was news director at WABC New York from 2000-02.

Other past employers include WWOR New York, WNEV Boston (now WHDH) and WLNE Providence.