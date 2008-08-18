Dan Bartlett Joins CBS News

Veteran Bush White House communications director and former counselor to the president Dan Bartlett joined CBS News as a political analyst.

Bartlett will be an analyst for the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, then join Joe Trippi as an ongoing political analyst for the network, according to CBS News president Sean McManus, who announced the hire Monday.

Bartlett was counselor to the president from 2005 until July of last year, handling strategic communications. Before that, he was White House communications director, having been with president/governor/candidate Bush since 1993.

Bartlett is a senior strategist for communications firm Public Strategies in Austin, Texas.