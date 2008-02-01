Damon-Silverman Video Gets Second Airing on Jimmy Kimmel Live

A secret music video featuring Sarah Silverman and Matt Damon that was unveiled on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Livefifth-anniversary show is getting so much viral buzz that the show decided to air it again Friday night.

“This video proves how hard Sarah, Matt and our staff had to work to answer the age-old question, ‘What do you give a late-night talk-show host who has everything?’” joked Jimmy Kimmel Live executive producer Jill Leiderman in an e-mail.

The video, in which Silverman (Kimmel’s real-life girlfriend) and Damon say they are having an affair (though in slightly more graphic terms with heavy bleeping), exploded all over the Web Friday.

And the entertainment news media jumped on board, as well, with the video set to be featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra and E! News.

As the viral buzz spread, it was prominently displayed on sites ranging from TMZ to Defamer to the Huffington Post, as well as the online versions of VH1 and People magazine.

The video was originally supposed to air on a planned 40th birthday show for Kimmel that was canceled due to the writers' strike (it was written and shot pre-strike). Instead it aired Thursday night on the show celebrating Jimmy Kimmel Live’s fifth anniversary. It was set up as a “surprise” for Kimmel from Silverman.

The show featured an appearance by Silverman, as well as Coldplay, the band that played on the ABC late-night entrant’s debut five years ago.