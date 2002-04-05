Daly's ratings no rocket
In its first quarter on the air, NBC's new Last Call With Carson Daly
averaged a 0.7 Nielsen rating, a 7 share among adults 18 through 49. That's even
with last year when the network was airing repeats of SCTV.
The show was up 14 percent among adults 18 through 34 with a 0.8/7. Total
viewers averaged 1.49 million, up 8 percent.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.