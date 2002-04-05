Trending

Daly's ratings no rocket

By

In its first quarter on the air, NBC's new Last Call With Carson Daly
averaged a 0.7 Nielsen rating, a 7 share among adults 18 through 49. That's even
with last year when the network was airing repeats of SCTV.

The show was up 14 percent among adults 18 through 34 with a 0.8/7. Total
viewers averaged 1.49 million, up 8 percent.