Daly's ratings no rocket

In its first quarter on the air, NBC's new Last Call With Carson Daly

averaged a 0.7 Nielsen rating, a 7 share among adults 18 through 49. That's even

with last year when the network was airing repeats of SCTV.

The show was up 14 percent among adults 18 through 34 with a 0.8/7. Total

viewers averaged 1.49 million, up 8 percent.