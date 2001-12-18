Daly show to bow on NBC Jan. 7

NBC will premiere its new late-night talk show with MTV: Music Television VJ

Carson Daly Jan. 7.

The new one-hour late-night series, Last Call with Carson Daly, will

air weeknights at 1:35 a.m.

Last Call will feature musical performances and interviews with

celebrities from all fields, including film and TV.

The show will feature a single guest each night, and it will be taped in

front of a studio audience at NBC's Studio 8-H in New York, home of Saturday

Night Live.

Daly will also continue hosting MTV's daily series, Total Request

Live.