Daly show to bow on NBC Jan. 7
NBC will premiere its new late-night talk show with MTV: Music Television VJ
Carson Daly Jan. 7.
The new one-hour late-night series, Last Call with Carson Daly, will
air weeknights at 1:35 a.m.
Last Call will feature musical performances and interviews with
celebrities from all fields, including film and TV.
The show will feature a single guest each night, and it will be taped in
front of a studio audience at NBC's Studio 8-H in New York, home of Saturday
Night Live.
Daly will also continue hosting MTV's daily series, Total Request
Live.
