Gentleman, start Your commentary.

TNT has renewed NASCAR analyst Wally Dallenbach to a multiyear deal, beginning in 2007.

Dallenbach has been covering races for the cable net since 2001. He is teamed with "play-by-play" announcer (shouldn't that be "pass-by-pass" announcer?) Bill Weber.

The TNT's new seven-year package launches next june with a string of six NEXTEL Cup races. Wallenbach continues to race himself in Gran AM and American Le Mans series.