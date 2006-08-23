Dallenbach Sticks With TNT
Gentleman, start Your commentary.
TNT has renewed NASCAR analyst Wally Dallenbach to a multiyear deal, beginning in 2007.
Dallenbach has been covering races for the cable net since 2001. He is teamed with "play-by-play" announcer (shouldn't that be "pass-by-pass" announcer?) Bill Weber.
The TNT's new seven-year package launches next june with a string of six NEXTEL Cup races. Wallenbach continues to race himself in Gran AM and American Le Mans series.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.