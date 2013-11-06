Dallas Viewers Want Their Me-TV

KTXD Dallas trumpeted its split with the vintage programming channel Me-TV late last month, the London Broadcasting station announcing a batch of homegrown shows, including The Texas Daily and The Broadcast, that would set KTXD apart as a "true independent station."

The viewers, it turns out, preferred F Troop, The Untouchables and other Me-TV staples. At least 70 viewers sounded off in the B&C Talkback section, blasting KTXD for scrapping their beloved shows. Dozens more did the same on KTXD's Facebook page.

Wrote "Mike Phillips" of Euless, Texas: "Recently cutting the cable in our home made Me-TV a welcome alternative. Especially on Saturday nights with Svengoolie. Goodbye channel 47 and all that that implies."

Neal Sabin, executive VP at Me-TV parent Weigel, says Weigel has received around 850 emails from Dallas viewers wanting to know when Me-TV will return.

"This just reinforces what we already knew; that the Me-TV viewer is very engaged and passionate about our family-friendly TV network," said Sabin.

Me-TV will air on AT&T U-verse channel 136 as of November 8, while Weigel meets with potential station partners.

Through October, KTXD's primary channel had been a mix of Me-TV shows and originals, while its dot-four channel was a straight Me-TV feed. Me-TV continues to air on the subchannels of other London Broadcasting stations.

Brian Joyce, KTXD VP and general manager, says the station is committed to its independent mission. "My view is, the only way to win is with good, solid local programming that's unique to the market," he says. "That's how independents are going to survive."