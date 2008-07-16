Dallas Station to Test DTV Switch

KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth will conduct a brief test of the switch from analog to digital to help viewers determine whether their TVs are ready.

The station said Wednesday that it would shut off its analog transmitter for 15 seconds sometime between 7 p.m.-9 p.m. July 23.

"This is the most reliable way to know if you are ready for digital TV,” TXA 21 senior vice president and station manager Gary Schneider said in announcing the test. “If your set goes dark during that time, you will know that you still need to take action before Feb. 17.”

That is when all full-power TV stations will have to shut off their analog signals for good.

A number of stations are doing similar tests to educate viewers about the switch, and stations in Wilmington, N.C., are actually pulling the plug early to help the Federal Communications Commission gauge the impact of the switch.

The station will have tech experts standing by to handle calls or e-mails from viewers with questions about the transition.

It also took the opportunity to promote its Web site, pointing out in its release on the test that the station is "always on at txa21tv.com."