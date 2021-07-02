Dallas Cowboys Return as Team Featured in HBO’s 'Hard Knocks'

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured in the 20th anniversary season of Hard Knocks from HBO Sports and NFL Films.

This will be the third time series will focus on the Cowboys, known as America’s Team and traditionally one of the NFL teams whose games draw the highest TV ratings.

The new season of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will debut Aug. 10. New episodes will appear on Tuesday through Sept. 7.

"We are thrilled that Hard Knocks will be returning this summer and excited for our return to the NFC East and the Dallas Cowboys franchise," said Jonathan Crystal, VP, HBO Sports. "We are beyond grateful to the Cowboys for opening up their doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with one of the sport's world's truly iconic franchises as they prepare for the upcoming season."

Each season Hard Knocks covers an NFL training camp, introducing viewers to veterans and rookies looking to make the team and the coaches executives who will make those decisions.

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at the Cowboy’s facility in Oxnard, California, shooting more than 1.750 hours of footage. Each week the footage is turned around quickly to produce a featuring recent and often news-making events.

"The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world," said Ken Rodgers, VP, senior coordinating producer at NFL Films. "Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for Hard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as "America's Team" is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can't thank Mr. Jones and Coach McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas."

Hard Knocks has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards. Last season featured the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

Ten of the last 12 teams featured on Hard Knocks equaled or improved their won-loss record in the regular season.