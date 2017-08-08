Dale Woods Taking the Helm at WSMV Nashville

Dale Woods, a 30-year vet of broadcasting, has been named VP and general manager of WSMV, Meredith’s NBC affiliate in Nashville.

Woods will start the job Aug. 28. He is assuming the role currently held by Doreen Wade, who retired in June.

Woods joins Meredith from WHO, Tribune’s NBC affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa, where he has been general manager since 2007. He was named B&C’s general manager of the year in 2012.

While at WHO, Woods installed the country’s first S-Band radar and earned one of the country’s first drone FAA certifications.