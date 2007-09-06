Dale Races to CMT Ratings Record

CMT original film Dale became the most-watched telecast in the network’s history in terms of total viewers and viewers 18-49 when it aired Tuesday night.

The only authorized film on late National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing legend Dale Earnhardt, produced by NASCAR Images and CMT Films, drew more than 3.1 million total viewers and posted a 1.65 Nielsen Media Research rating among the 18-49 demographic.

Dale included archival race footage, rare outtakes, never-before-seen family home videos and interviews with Earnhardt’s closest friends and family.

Earnhardt was killed in a crash on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.