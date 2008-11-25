Dalbey Named WLEX GM

Gray Television Regional VP Pat Dalbey takes over as president and general manager at WLEX Lexington at the end of February. He replaces Tim Gilbert, who is retiring.



Dalbey has GM experience, having run WTVY in Dothan, Alabama. “WLEX has built a strong reputation as a station of excellence--not only here in the Bluegrass, but inside the broadcast industry as well,” said Dalbey. “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to continue that tradition.”



Gilbert has run the station since 2002. “It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to work with this highly talented and motivated group of people,” he said. “As we look to the future, we can anticipate more success under Pat Dalbey’s leadership.”



Local news power WLEX

is an NBC affiliate. It is owned by Cordillera Communications.







