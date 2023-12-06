DaLaun Dillard Joins KRIV Houston as Morning Anchor

DaLaun Dillard has joined KRIV Houston, known as Fox 26, as morning anchor. He will co-anchor Houston’s Morning Show with Melissa Wilson weekdays from 7 to 10 a.m. He comes from WEWS Cleveland.

Fox owns KRIV and sister station KTXH in Houston.

"DaLaun is committed to reporting on a community's challenges and triumphs. He's personable, engaging and a great fit for Houston's Morning Show,” said Aaron Fernandez-Wische, KRIV VP of content and distribution. “We're excited for Houstonians to welcome DaLaun as part of their busy morning routines."

Dillard was a weekday evening anchor at Scripps-owned WEWS. Prior to that, he was an anchor at Hearst TV’s KETV Omaha, and was reporter/anchor at Nexstar's WMBD in Peoria.

A graduate of Central Michigan University, he holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications and broadcast/cinema arts.

"I am honored for the opportunity to help Houstonians start their day,” Dillard said. “I am passionate about serving my local community so I cannot wait to get involved in this city that I already love, rich in culture, diversity and delicious food."