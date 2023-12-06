DaLaun Dillard Joins KRIV Houston as Morning Anchor
Anchor shifts from Scripps station in Cleveland to Fox station in Houston
DaLaun Dillard has joined KRIV Houston, known as Fox 26, as morning anchor. He will co-anchor Houston’s Morning Show with Melissa Wilson weekdays from 7 to 10 a.m. He comes from WEWS Cleveland.
Fox owns KRIV and sister station KTXH in Houston.
"DaLaun is committed to reporting on a community's challenges and triumphs. He's personable, engaging and a great fit for Houston's Morning Show,” said Aaron Fernandez-Wische, KRIV VP of content and distribution. “We're excited for Houstonians to welcome DaLaun as part of their busy morning routines."
Dillard was a weekday evening anchor at Scripps-owned WEWS. Prior to that, he was an anchor at Hearst TV’s KETV Omaha, and was reporter/anchor at Nexstar's WMBD in Peoria.
A graduate of Central Michigan University, he holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications and broadcast/cinema arts.
"I am honored for the opportunity to help Houstonians start their day,” Dillard said. “I am passionate about serving my local community so I cannot wait to get involved in this city that I already love, rich in culture, diversity and delicious food."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid