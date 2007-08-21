Daily Show Video Appears on Yahoo

For the first time, legally anyway, video clips from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart will be featured outside of The MotherLoad, the network’s broadband-video platform.

All this week, Yahoo will feature on its home page exclusive video from The Daily Show’s “Operation Silent Thunder” -- reports filed from Iraq by correspondent (and Marine Corps Reserve Major) Rob Riggle.

The Operation Silent Thunder video clips are also available on Motherload, but Yahoo will have an exclusive video interview with Riggle that will be posted to the site later in the week.

The agreement with Yahoo marks a change in tactics from Comedy Central parent Viacom. The company has been outspoken about keeping its content on its own sites in the past. The battle over content came to a heat in March when Viacom filed a $1 billion lawsuit against YouTube parent company Google -- a topic The Daily Show and companion program The Colbert Report have mocked on-air.