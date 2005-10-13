Daily Show Set Blog Launched

Citizen journalist blog Mouth of America Network (www.moan.tv) says it is launching an episodic blog, The Daily Show Set Without Jon Stewart (thedailyset.com), to track a large piece of the old Comedy Central set as it travels across the country.

Two large elements of the set were auctioned on eBay for charity, with one piece bought by a group of fans. It is being taken on a cross-country tour that is also being filmed as a documentary.

Jon Stewart look-alikes and towns wanting to reach out and touch the piece of TV history on its Where In the World Is the Daily Show Set Today Tour are being asked to log on to www.thedailyset.com and email the site.

Podcasts will also be available at www.pod2mob.com.