‘Daily Show’s Samantha Bee to Host Series for TBS

Samantha Bee is joining her husband Jason Jones at TBS.

A week after the Turner network picked up the duo’s untitled comedy series, TBS is giving Bee her own show.

Bee will host a series that the network describes as a platform for the Daily Show correspondent to “apply her smart and satirical point of view to current and relevant issues.” The show is still in the early stages of development. Bee and Jones will executive produce the upcoming show.

Bee will leave The Daily Show, where she has served as a correspondent since 2003, the Comedy Central series’ longest tenured. Along with Jones, Bee’s name had come up as a potential replacement for Jon Stewart after he departs the show later this year.

TBS has been looking for a companion to its late night series Conan; previous attempts with George Lopez and Pete Holmes were unsuccessful. TBS did not say when the series would air.