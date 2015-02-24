TBS Orders Jason Jones-Samantha Bee Comedy

TBS has picked up the untitled comedy from Daily Show duo Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, marking the first series order under Kevin Reilly.

The family comedy was ordered for 10 episodes, which will premiere towards the end of this year.

The series will follow a couple and their two young kids as they take a road trip to Florida. Jones will star as the dad while Bee will write the pilot and executive produce. The project is inspired by Jones and Bee's – who are married in real life – experiences on family getaways.

The series joins three other TBS newcomers – Angie Tribeca, Buzzy’s and Your Family or Mine – as Reilly has virtually cleaned house at the Turner network, canceling Ground Floor, Men at Work and Sullivan & Son; Cougar Town is also in its final season. American Dad, which TBS acquired from Fox, is the lone holdover.

Jones will leave The Daily Show, tweeting on Tuesday: "For 9 & 1/2 years, I have worked at one of the greatest TV shows of all time. But... It is time for me to go." Jones, along with Bee, were among those mentioned as potential replacements for Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, who is set to depart as host later this year.