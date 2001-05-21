Daily Show leads eclectic Peabody winners

The University of Georgia waited until the very end of its three-hour

luncheon at New York's Waldorf-Astoria before presenting a Peabody to Comedy

Central's The Daily Show for its 'Indecision 2000' coverage of the presidential campaign.

'When I got here this morning, Mr. Peabody was clean

shaven,' host Jon Stewart quipped after finally mounting the stage to receive

the award. Stewart was humble, noting that there were only two entries in the

'news parody' category--'us and Fox.'

And Stewart thanked his staff, saying that 'if you think its hard being a news organization, try faking it.' The Daily Show was

among 33 newscasts, documentaries, dramas and sitcoms to receive Peabody's this

year.

PBS led the way with seven awards, including six documentaries. HBO was right behind with six awards - four documentaries, The Sopranos and The Corner, a miniseries.

Long-time TV newsman Marty Haag received a Peabody for his personal

accomplishments.

- Harry Jessell