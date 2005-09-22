Daily Show Hawks Old Set for Good Cause

Comedy Central will auction off two pieces of The Daily Show's former set on eBay for charity. Two pieces of studio furniture– a silver-colored metallic cutout of America and a plastic globe – were cast off when the show moved studios and offices upon a return from summer hiatus in July.

The show, which Sunday picked up Emmys for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy, moved from New York’s 54th street to 52nd street, expanding the size of its studio audience from 100 to 200 people and redoing its set with a more modern look. Video screens now sit in place of the cast-off pieces, directly behind anchor Jon Stewart.

Proceeds from the auction, running now through Sept. 28, will benefit 826 NYC, a non-profit which tutors students in creative and expository writing.

Comedy Central, an MTV Network, averaged 958,000 total viewers in prime this summer.

