Daily Show Hawks Old Set for Good Cause
By Anne Becker
Comedy Central will auction off two pieces of The Daily Show's former set on eBay for charity. Two pieces of studio furniture– a silver-colored metallic cutout of America and a plastic globe – were cast off when the show moved studios and offices upon a return from summer hiatus in July.
The show, which Sunday picked up Emmys for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy, moved from New York’s 54th street to 52nd street, expanding the size of its studio audience from 100 to 200 people and redoing its set with a more modern look. Video screens now sit in place of the cast-off pieces, directly behind anchor Jon Stewart.
Proceeds from the auction, running now through Sept. 28, will benefit 826 NYC, a non-profit which tutors students in creative and expository writing.
Comedy Central, an MTV Network, averaged 958,000 total viewers in prime this summer.
