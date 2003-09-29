Daily Show to Go Live for Recall

Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart will go live Oct. 7

to cover the California gubernatorial-recall election.

The California Recall: Re-Decision 2003 special will feature Stewart and

his Daily Show correspondents reporting and analyzing the candidates and

the election.

This is the fourth time The Daily Show has been live.

The following night, Oct. 8, New York Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton will

be a guest on The Daily Show. She was supposed to visit Aug. 14, but

that was scrapped because of the blackout in the Northeast.