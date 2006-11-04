Daily Show Gets Rather On Election Night
So, where will Dan Rather, for so many years a phrase-turning staple on CBS' election-night coverage, going to be this Nov. 7.
On the show where a lot of people are getting their news and views these days: Comedy Central's Daily Show.
According to the show, Rather, now a "global correspondent" for Mark Cuban's HDNet, will be a guest on Jon Stewart's show, which has won acclaim and awards for its tongue-only-slightly-in-cheek "Indecision"-branded election coverage.
