Daily Show ending hiatus

After more than a week off the air following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Comedy Central's The Daily Show will go back into daily production Thursday.

Comedy Central has been putting reruns into the show's 11 p.m. weeknight time slot since last Tuesday. The show's staff and star Jon Stewart could find no way to make fun of the day's news given what the day's news has looked like for the past week.

On Tuesday, the network said the show might come back next Monday, but Daily Show staffers decided to get one show out this week (the show typically airs Monday through Thursday). - John M. Higgins