The Daily Show to Broadcast from DNC, RNC

Continuing a tradition dating back to 2000, Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart will broadcast one week of episodes from Denver during the Democratic National Convention and from Minneapolis during the Republican National Convention.

On Aug. 26-29, the show will take over The Byron Theatre in the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver. The next week, Sept. 2-5, The Daily Show will originate from The History Theatre at the McNally Smith College of Music in Minneapolis.

To accommodate the travel schedule and the conventions, the show will broadcast Tuesday-Friday, rather than the regular Monday-Thursday.

The announcement came just a few weeks after The Daily Show's companion program, The Colbert Report, broadcast one week of shows from Pennsylvania during the lead-up to that state's primary.