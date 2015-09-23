'Daily Show' Announces First Guests for Trevor Noah

Comedy Central said that Trevor Noah’s first guest as host of The Daily Show will be comedian Kevin Hart.

Noah on Sept. 28 takes over the Emmy-winning show from Jon Stewart.

On Sept. 29, Noah’s guest will be Whitney Wolfe, founder and CEO of Bumble. New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie is scheduled to appear Sept. 30.

On Oct. 1, Noah will have his first musical guest, Ryan Adams.