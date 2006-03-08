Daily, Colbert Tapped for iTunes

Comedy Central has made The Daily Show and The Colbert Report available on iTunes. The shows join Comedy’s Drawn Together, South Park and Best of Comedy Central Stand Up, which became available for download on the service in January.

The shows can either be downloaded for $1.99 an episode or, using iTunes new “Multi-Pass” feature, for $9.99 for a month’s worth of either show (16 episodes).

Comedy Central, an MTV Network, averaged 952,000 total viewers in prime during February, down 14% from last year.