Da Vinci's Inquest Gets 98% Clearance
Syndicated weekly Da Vinci's Inquest has been renewed for year three in 98% of the country.
That's according to distributor Program Partners. The show is cleared on over 200 stations, including all the top markets, including group owners Belo, Cox, Hearst-Argyle, Media General, Sinclair, Tribune, Raycom and Meredith.
The Canadian import, about a coroner and his team of forensic pathologists, has ridden the wave of procedural dramas to a solid spot on station lineups.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.