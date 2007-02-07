Da Vinci's Inquest Gets 98% Clearance

Syndicated weekly Da Vinci's Inquest has been renewed for year three in 98% of the country.



That's according to distributor Program Partners. The show is cleared on over 200 stations, including all the top markets, including group owners Belo, Cox, Hearst-Argyle, Media General, Sinclair, Tribune, Raycom and Meredith.



The Canadian import, about a coroner and his team of forensic pathologists, has ridden the wave of procedural dramas to a solid spot on station lineups.