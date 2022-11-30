Da Vinci Channel Enters U.S. Market Via Sling Free and TCL
Channel features G-rated educational documentaries and series
Da Vinci, a pay-TV channel available in 70 million homes worldwide, is entering the U.S. market with Sling Free, the free, ad supported service offered by Dish Network’s Sling TV.
Da Vinci will also roll out on TCL Channel the free streaming service on TCL smart TV, which are operated by the Roku and Google TV operating systems.
The channel feature educational, G-rated documentaries and TV shows that can be trusted by parents and watched by the whole family.
Shows on the channel include Science Max, Operation Ouch, Siyaya: Come Wild with Us, and The Pet Rescuers. The channel also features exclusive and original in-house productions including Search It Up and the upcoming holiday series Marvellous Makes.
“It’s our mission to support and entertain families by providing a high quality, edutainment experience for co-viewing. Da Vinci streams positivity; and values-driven, feel-good content 24/7. We feel this is especially important in the post-COVID era,” said Estelle Lloyd, Da Vinci founder and COO.
“These launches are significant as they remove the biggest barrier, the paywall, and expose us to new and fresh audiences. We can reach so many more homes and devices and - for us - that’s significant in fulfilling our purpose. We’re delighted to work with Sling and TCL and very keen to partner with more FAST platforms,” Lloyd said. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
