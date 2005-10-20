This Da Vinci Can Really Draw

DaVinci's Inquest continued its winning ways in its fourth week in syndication.

The Canadian hour-long procedural drama distributed by Program Partners averaged a 2 rating nationally, up 43% from its premiere (a 1.4), according to the company.

The show is getting some help from its own program partners. Most stations, particularly ABC and CBS affiliates, are running the show after their late news either by itself or paired with powerhouse CSI in a two-hour crime time block.

The success of CSI and its spin-offs has prompted a wave of forensic shows. Da Vinci's Inquest, in its seventh year in Canada, is about "charismatic, controversial and mercurial Coroner Dominic Da Vinci."