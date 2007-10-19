The CW’s Online Nation Goes Offline
The CW pulled the plug on Online Nation, the Internet-centric magazine show that never registered much of a pulse Sundays at 7:30 p.m.
It has been replaced after four episodes for the moment by a repeat of Aliens in America, another new show.
The co-hosts of the short-lived show, Rhett and Link, posted the news on YouTube and their blog, saying, "If you've recently lost your job … or a puppy … or if you're currently suffering from yellow fever … feel free to commiserate by leaving a comment!"
In its most recent and last outing Oct. 14, the show averaged a 0.2/1 in the 18-49 demo, although it was admittedly aiming younger. CW Now -- the other Sunday-night magazine show, which preceded Online Nation at 7 p.m. and also averaged a 0.2/1 its last time out -- was still on the schedule as of Friday morning.
