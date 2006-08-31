CWA Workers Hold Anti-AT&T Rally

Communications Workers of America union members held a rally in New Haven, Conn., earlier this month to complain about AT&T’s cuts in customer service.

“We are very concerned about the service in Connecticut,” William Henderson, president of CWA Local 1298, told the New Haven Register.

Union members believe layoffs and other cost-cutting measures have reduced AT&T’s level of customer service.

Still, according to the Department of Public Utility Control, the number of customer complaints against AT&T has dropped in the last year. During the first half of this year, 123 complaints were filed against the company, a 20% drop from the 154 complaints filed during the same period last year, PUC spokesman Beryl Lyons told the newspaper. “They’re getting better, there’s no doubt about it,” Lyons said.

“We’re very confident that we’re providing excellent, top-notch customer service in Connecticut,” said AT&T spokesman Seth Bloom.