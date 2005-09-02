CWA Seeks Info, Help For Workers

The Communications Workers of America is asking union members to contribute to a CWA relief fund for workers devastated by the hurricane.

CWA represents some 700,000 members, including broadcast and cable journalists, some of whom from the Gulf Coast have been continuing to report the story despite great personal losses.

CWA is looking for any information on affected workers: "The long road to recovery will be difficult, and we have to start helping now," said CWA Community Services Representative Janine Brown. "If you know of a CWA family affected by this disaster, please email disasterrelief@cwa-union.org or call me at (202) 434-1149 with any details you have. It is imperative that we identify people in need as soon as possible so we can get help to them. "

She also asked members to pass the message along to others.Anyone wishing to contribute online can click the following link: https://secure.ga3.org/08/cwa_katrina_relief