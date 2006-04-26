CWA Pushes À La Carte
The ship may have already sailed, but the Communications Workers of America sent a letter to Ranking Commerce Committee Member John Dingell (D-Mich.) outlining its wish list for the national video franchising bill being marked up in the committee Wednesday.
They included: build-out and anti-descrimination provisions; strong customer service language; public access channel set asides and fees; contract disclosure; and mandatory
à
la carte.
In much of that, CWA was preaching to the choir. Dingell is already a strong supporter of build-out and antidiscrimination language. Chairman Joe Barton, who says he has the votes to pass the bill, is not.
Build-out and anti-red lining amendments were defeated in the markup early Wednesday.
